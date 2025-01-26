Left Menu

Pride of India's Voices: 'Mann ki Baat' Participants Shine at Republic Day Parade

Participants of Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme were honored at India's 76th Republic Day parade. Nearly 400 attendees, whose endeavors were highlighted in the programme, were present. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw celebrated their contributions and emphasized the global reach of their positive impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:02 IST
The 76th Republic Day parade saw a unique inclusion this year with participants from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme in attendance. These individuals, acknowledged for their remarkable contributions, added a new dimension to the celebrations held on Kartavya Path.

Reflecting the pride of India's silent heroes, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hosted a special lunch at Akashwani Bhawan for the nearly 400 participants. Speaking on this, Vaishnaw expressed his joy and noted that the programme had escalated local achievements to a global platform.

The event was graced by prominent figures including Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Sehgal, CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, and Akashwani Director General Pragya Paliwal Gaur, symbolizing the commitment to salute the unsung heroes whose stories inspire nationwide.

