Mauni Amavasya: Millions Converge for Sacred Dip at Prayagraj

Prayagraj is witnessing an influx of devotees for Mauni Amavasya, with millions expected to take a dip at Triveni Sangam. Extensive preparations by the administration ensure a smooth, secure experience. The city has become a no-vehicle zone, and a robust monitoring system is in place to manage the crowds effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A sea of devotees is flooding Prayagraj, eager to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam during Mauni Amavasya on January 29.

With the weekend approaching, officials noted a significant influx of pilgrims, crowding railway stations, bus stops, and highways as they journey towards the sacred site.

Amidst the festivities, officials report over 1.25 crore devotees have already gathered, and numbers are expected to jump to 10 crore on the auspicious day. Preparing for the massive turnout, the local administration has enforced a no-vehicle zone, deployed barricades, and set up special arrangements to ensure smooth movement.

No special protocol will be adhered to during the 'Amrit Snan,' emphasizing public convenience above all.

The Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) activates features to monitor crowd density, ensuring safety and compliance. Surveillance teams are on high alert for operational efficiency and to prevent untoward incidents.

Authorities have cracked down on illegal shops infringing on fair grounds while sanitation workers keep cleanliness top priority. Parking schemes are being meticulously planned, supported by over 2,000 newly installed signages guiding the massive pilgrim population.

Pilgrims can also access an official chatbot for critical information, supplemented by Google navigation and on-ground policing, offering comprehensive support for hassle-free navigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

