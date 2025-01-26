Former CJI and Senior Advocate Among Padma Honorees
Former Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan are among 139 Padma award recipients, announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. The awards include Padma Vibhushan for Justice Khehar and Padma Shri for Vaidyanathan, recognizing their significant contributions to the judiciary.
In a significant announcement on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the government revealed 139 Padma awardees, featuring prominent figures such as former Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan.
Justice Khehar, lauded for his landmark judgments including the annulment of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, has been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, one of the nation's highest civilian honors. Meanwhile, Vaidyanathan, noted for his role in the landmark Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, was honored with the Padma Shri.
These awards recognize their profound impact on India's legal landscape, underscoring the ongoing relevance and recognition of judicial contributions to the nation's fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
