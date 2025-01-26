Left Menu

Former CJI and Senior Advocate Among Padma Honorees

Former Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan are among 139 Padma award recipients, announced on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. The awards include Padma Vibhushan for Justice Khehar and Padma Shri for Vaidyanathan, recognizing their significant contributions to the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 16:49 IST
Former CJI and Senior Advocate Among Padma Honorees
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the government revealed 139 Padma awardees, featuring prominent figures such as former Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan.

Justice Khehar, lauded for his landmark judgments including the annulment of the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act, has been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, one of the nation's highest civilian honors. Meanwhile, Vaidyanathan, noted for his role in the landmark Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case, was honored with the Padma Shri.

These awards recognize their profound impact on India's legal landscape, underscoring the ongoing relevance and recognition of judicial contributions to the nation's fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025