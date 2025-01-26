Nepal's Vice President Celebrates India's Republic Day at Indian Embassy
Nepal's Vice President Ramsahay Yadav attended a reception at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to celebrate India's 76th Republic Day. The event, hosted by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, included a flag-hoisting ceremony and attracted leaders, diplomats, and civil society members.
Nepal's Vice President Ramsahay Yadav participated in a ceremonial gathering at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to mark India's 76th Republic Day.
The event, led by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, included a formal reception and a morning flag-hoisting ceremony, highlighting the enduring ties between the two nations.
Dignitaries including political leaders and diplomats were present as Yadav extended his congratulations to the Indian people, strengthening diplomatic and cultural relations.
