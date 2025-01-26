Left Menu

Nepal's Vice President Celebrates India's Republic Day at Indian Embassy

Nepal's Vice President Ramsahay Yadav attended a reception at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to celebrate India's 76th Republic Day. The event, hosted by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, included a flag-hoisting ceremony and attracted leaders, diplomats, and civil society members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Vice President Ramsahay Yadav participated in a ceremonial gathering at the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to mark India's 76th Republic Day.

The event, led by Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, included a formal reception and a morning flag-hoisting ceremony, highlighting the enduring ties between the two nations.

Dignitaries including political leaders and diplomats were present as Yadav extended his congratulations to the Indian people, strengthening diplomatic and cultural relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

