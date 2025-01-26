Left Menu

Paul McCartney Raises Alarm on AI's Impact on Artists' Rights

Paul McCartney cautions that AI could exploit artists unless UK copyright reforms are enacted. He stresses the need for protections to ensure creators are compensated, as tech giants may otherwise profit. McCartney used AI for a Beatles project and warns of artists' loss without adequate legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:53 IST
Paul McCartney, renowned musician from the Beatles, has voiced concerns over potential exploitation of artists by artificial intelligence. Addressing the British government, he urged protection from AI models that create without compensating original creators.

Proposed UK reforms suggest licensing solutions and exceptions, but McCartney criticizes possible benefits skewed towards tech companies. In a BBC interview, he emphasized safeguarding creatives to sustain artistic fields.

McCartney, who utilized AI to revive John Lennon's voice, highlighted risks for emerging artists. He advocates ensuring financial returns go to creators, not just streaming platforms or tech entities profiting from their work.

