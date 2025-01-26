Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti Dedicates Padma Bhushan to Weavers

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, the esteemed industrialist and philanthropist, expressed immense joy upon receiving the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu, dedicating this prestigious accolade to the weavers and their families who have been pivotal to his achievements. During an interaction with ANI, Chetti, who also received the Padma Shri in 2003, described this moment as one of the happiest of his life. He highlighted the significance of the weaver community in his journey and reiterated his dedication of this honor to them.

Chetti attributed the success of his enterprise, Nalli Silks, to his unwavering commitment to honesty, quality, and timely delivery. Reflecting on his path, he revealed a desire to study history and law, but family responsibilities redirected him to the family business. "I joined the service 69 years ago after my father's passing. It's by adhering to principles of Truth, Quality, and Time Delivery that we've reached this echelon," stated Nalli.

Addressing the younger generation, the 84-year-old industrialist shared his success mantra, urging them to pursue work they love rather than chasing money, assuring that financial success follows passion. As India prepares to honor various achievers with 139 Padma Awards on the 76th Republic Day eve, notable recipients include late folk singer Sharda Sinha and former Suzuki Motor CEO Osamu Suzuki. Also, Kathak exponent Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia and violinist Lakshminarayana Subramaniam are set to receive the Padma Vibhushan, as detailed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The list further honors the late Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair and ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas. Among Padma Bhushan recipients are Kannada actor Anant Nag, Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna, and veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, as well as actress Shobana Chandrakumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)