Shivarajkumar's Triumphant Return Post-Cancer Surgery
Kannada actor Shivarajkumar thanked fans for their support after his successful cancer surgery in the U.S. The actor returned to a warm welcome in Bengaluru and expressed gratitude for the positive atmosphere that aided his recovery. He had surgery for bladder cancer and returned to a grand reception.
Renowned Kannada actor Shivarajkumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during his recent health ordeal. The 62-year-old actor successfully underwent a critical cancer surgery in the United States and credits his fans' prayers for his swift recovery.
Upon returning to Bengaluru, Shivarajkumar received a hero's welcome at the Kempegowda International Airport, with fans greeting him enthusiastically with showers of flowers and an enormous garland lifted by a crane. Celebrations included bursting crackers and pouring milk over his cut-outs.
The veteran actor, son of the legendary Rajkumar, underwent surgery in Miami to remove a cancerous growth from his bladder. Doctors reconstructed a new bladder using his intestine, marking a significant milestone in Shivarajkumar's remarkable film career, which spans over 125 movies.
