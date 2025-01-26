Shivarajkumar's Triumphant Return Post-Cancer Surgery

Renowned Kannada actor Shivarajkumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their unwavering support during his recent health ordeal. The 62-year-old actor successfully underwent a critical cancer surgery in the United States and credits his fans' prayers for his swift recovery.

Upon returning to Bengaluru, Shivarajkumar received a hero's welcome at the Kempegowda International Airport, with fans greeting him enthusiastically with showers of flowers and an enormous garland lifted by a crane. Celebrations included bursting crackers and pouring milk over his cut-outs.

The veteran actor, son of the legendary Rajkumar, underwent surgery in Miami to remove a cancerous growth from his bladder. Doctors reconstructed a new bladder using his intestine, marking a significant milestone in Shivarajkumar's remarkable film career, which spans over 125 movies.

