Honoring the Rhythm: Thavil Maestro Dakshinamoorthy Celebrated for Padma Shri

Puducherry's Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy honored Thavil maestro P Dakshinamoorthy on Sunday in recognition of his Padma Shri award. The event was hosted at Raj Nivas during the 'at home reception' celebrating the 76th Republic Day.

Renowned for his expertise in playing the 'Thavil,' Dakshinamoorthy delivered a captivating musical performance alongside his ensemble on the Raj Nivas lawns. The artist was felicitated by the Lt Governor, Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam, who draped him in shawls to applaud his achievements. In turn, Dakshinamoorthy expressed his gratitude by extending shawls to the dignitaries.

In a statement to PTI, the Lt Governor indicated that Dakshinamoorthy might receive a cash award contingent on officially receiving the Padma Shri. "We will evaluate the possibility of extending a cash prize to the artiste," he stated, emphasizing that consideration would follow the formal acknowledgment of the award.

