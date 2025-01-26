Left Menu

Honoring the Rhythm: Thavil Maestro Dakshinamoorthy Celebrated for Padma Shri

Puducherry Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy celebrated Thavil maestro P Dakshinamoorthy's Padma Shri award at Raj Nivas. Dakshinamoorthy performed during the ceremony, where he was honored with shawls. The administration may consider a cash award after the official Padma Shri presentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:55 IST
Honoring the Rhythm: Thavil Maestro Dakshinamoorthy Celebrated for Padma Shri
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry's Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy honored Thavil maestro P Dakshinamoorthy on Sunday in recognition of his Padma Shri award. The event was hosted at Raj Nivas during the 'at home reception' celebrating the 76th Republic Day.

Renowned for his expertise in playing the 'Thavil,' Dakshinamoorthy delivered a captivating musical performance alongside his ensemble on the Raj Nivas lawns. The artist was felicitated by the Lt Governor, Chief Minister, and Assembly Speaker R Selvam, who draped him in shawls to applaud his achievements. In turn, Dakshinamoorthy expressed his gratitude by extending shawls to the dignitaries.

In a statement to PTI, the Lt Governor indicated that Dakshinamoorthy might receive a cash award contingent on officially receiving the Padma Shri. "We will evaluate the possibility of extending a cash prize to the artiste," he stated, emphasizing that consideration would follow the formal acknowledgment of the award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025