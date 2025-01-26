Left Menu

Republic Day Parade Honors 'Mann ki Baat' Contributors

During the 76th Republic Day parade, participants from Prime Minister Modi's radio show 'Mann ki Baat' were celebrated. Invited guests, recognized for their impactful work, were part of the event. Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the global reach of positive works broadcasted via the iconic program.

The 76th Republic Day parade put the spotlight on participants from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' radio program on Sunday.

On special invitation, individuals and organization representatives who have excelled in various fields were honored guests at the parade on Kartavya Path.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hosted a lunch for these participants at Akashvani Bhawan, praising the prime minister for showcasing valuable contributions from across India on a global scale.

