Gondhali Artist Venkappa Sugatekar Honored with Padma Shri

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi honored esteemed Gondhali folk artist Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar in Delhi. Sugatekar, a Padma Shri awardee, has devoted 71 years to folk singing despite his humble beginnings. Joshi also lauded other Padma awardees from Karnataka, highlighting the state's pride in their achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:00 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi paid tribute to the acclaimed Gondhali folk artist Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar at a ceremony in Delhi on Sunday. Sugatekar was recently selected to receive the prestigious Padma Shri award for his remarkable contribution to folk art.

The Prime Minister had previously commended Sugatekar's work during his 'Mann Ki Baat' program. Joshi shared his admiration for Sugatekar's dedication to the Gondhali tradition, a commitment spanning over 71 years despite personal challenges.

The minister also congratulated other Karnataka honorees, including actor Anant Nag and musician Ricky Kej, remarking on the state's pride in seeing its cultural icons recognized at such a high level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

