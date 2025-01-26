Left Menu

Anil Ambani's Spiritual Journey: A Visit to the Maha Kumbh and Mahabodhi Temple

Industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina, participated in the revered Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, which anticipates over 45 crore pilgrims. Additionally, they visited the Mahabodhi Temple, a key Buddhist site. The Maha Kumbh, held every 12 years, is a significant religious event drawing millions of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:26 IST
Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani (Imager source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Industrialist Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife and former actress Tina Ambani, was recently spotted at the renowned Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The event, which started on January 13 with Paush Purnima, has been a major attraction, drawing over 110 million devotees in its initial two weeks.

On Sunday, another significant meeting took place within the spiritual precincts of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri made a notable visit to Swami Chidanand Saraswati, the President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. Occurring every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is set to welcome a massive influx of devotees until February 26.

Pilgrims traditionally converge at the Sangam—the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati rivers—to perform holy dips believed to cleanse sins and offer liberation, or moksha. The Mahakumbh Mela, an integral part of Sanatan Dharma, is envisaged as a period for spiritual renewal and devotion by celestial alignment.

Beyond Prayagraj, the Ambanis also visited the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar. Recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this historic temple is crucial for Buddhism adherents, marking the site where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, according to Bihar Tourism's official reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

