Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan
Renowned Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been awarded the Padma Bhushan, expressing gratitude towards the central government, his supporters, and fans. The Padma Awards recognize excellence in different fields, with this year's recipients including prominent personalities from the arts, industry, and public service.
In a moment of prestige and national recognition, renowned actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been conferred with the illustrious Padma Bhushan award. During an exchange with ANI, the Telugu cinema stalwart expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the central government, acknowledging the honor as a significant achievement in his illustrious career. "It's a feather in my cap," he expressed, extending thanks to supporters and emphasizing that his journey remains far from over.
Balakrishna also conveyed sincere appreciation to the public, particularly the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the Telugu-speaking diaspora worldwide. He credited them for their unwavering support and guidance throughout his career, adding a heartfelt mention of gratitude towards his fanbase and parents for their blessings. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also extended his congratulations to Balakrishna during a visit to his residence.
The Padma Awards, distributed across three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri — celebrate exceptional service across various fields. This year's list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honorees. Notable awardees include Kannada actor Anant Nag, Tamil star S Ajith Kumar, and veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, among others, highlighting the diverse array of talent recognized this year.
