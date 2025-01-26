Push for a Sanatan Vedic Nation: A Religious Dialogue's Strong Resolution

The Maha Kumbh witnessed a significant religious dialogue event over the weekend, which concluded with a resolution for establishing a Sanatan Vedic nation, according to Udita Tyagi of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust.

Over two days under the organization of Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara, thousands of seers gathered, expressing acute concerns about the reported persecution of Hindus globally, as highlighted by Swami Narendranand Saraswati. She emphasized the call to Hindus to voice their rights, especially concerning issues in Bangladesh.

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, a prominent yet controversial figure, received backing from Juna Akhara's Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, particularly in his struggles regarding Sanatan Dharma. The event was marked by solidarity, as attendees pledged their devotion to realizing a Sanatan Vedic nation amidst ongoing external challenges.

