Left Menu

Push for a Sanatan Vedic Nation: A Religious Dialogue's Strong Resolution

At a religious dialogue event, a resolution was passed to establish a Sanatan Vedic nation, drawing thousands of seers. The dialogue addressed Hindu concerns over global persecution and Islamic jihad, with notable figures pledging support to Yati Narsinghanand Giri in his fight to protect Sanatan Dharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:55 IST
Push for a Sanatan Vedic Nation: A Religious Dialogue's Strong Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh witnessed a significant religious dialogue event over the weekend, which concluded with a resolution for establishing a Sanatan Vedic nation, according to Udita Tyagi of the Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati Trust.

Over two days under the organization of Shri Panchdashanam Juna Akhara, thousands of seers gathered, expressing acute concerns about the reported persecution of Hindus globally, as highlighted by Swami Narendranand Saraswati. She emphasized the call to Hindus to voice their rights, especially concerning issues in Bangladesh.

Yati Narsinghanand Giri, a prominent yet controversial figure, received backing from Juna Akhara's Mahant Hari Giri Maharaj, particularly in his struggles regarding Sanatan Dharma. The event was marked by solidarity, as attendees pledged their devotion to realizing a Sanatan Vedic nation amidst ongoing external challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025