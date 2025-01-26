Left Menu

Republic Day Salutes Unity and Welfare in Badhaal Amid Tragedy

A Republic Day event in Badhaal, Jammu and Kashmir, highlighted unity and welfare efforts following the mysterious deaths of 17 villagers. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma led the ceremony, showcasing support for affected families. The event included blanket distribution and awareness campaigns on government welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:04 IST
Republic Day Salutes Unity and Welfare in Badhaal Amid Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Republic Day function, held for over 350 residents of Badhaal, Jammu and Kashmir, underlined the region's resilience after 17 mysterious deaths occurred. These affected residents are currently under observation in multiple facilities. The incident, which claimed lives between December and January, included 13 children from three families in Rajouri district.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, led the Republic Day celebration with Badhaal's families, demonstrating the administration's ongoing commitment to their welfare. Children sang the national anthem, embodying unity and patriotism, a spokesperson reported. Additional support was shown through the revenue department's distribution of blankets to newly relocated families from Badhaal.

National Conference leader Javed Iqbal Choudhary and the Government Medical College Rajouri administration further extended support by organizing a joint lunch for villagers at a hospital facility. With an emphasis on raising awareness about governmental welfare schemes, Sharma stressed the need for active participation to ensure families in Badhaal benefit from these programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025