Republic Day Salutes Unity and Welfare in Badhaal Amid Tragedy

A Republic Day function, held for over 350 residents of Badhaal, Jammu and Kashmir, underlined the region's resilience after 17 mysterious deaths occurred. These affected residents are currently under observation in multiple facilities. The incident, which claimed lives between December and January, included 13 children from three families in Rajouri district.

Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma, led the Republic Day celebration with Badhaal's families, demonstrating the administration's ongoing commitment to their welfare. Children sang the national anthem, embodying unity and patriotism, a spokesperson reported. Additional support was shown through the revenue department's distribution of blankets to newly relocated families from Badhaal.

National Conference leader Javed Iqbal Choudhary and the Government Medical College Rajouri administration further extended support by organizing a joint lunch for villagers at a hospital facility. With an emphasis on raising awareness about governmental welfare schemes, Sharma stressed the need for active participation to ensure families in Badhaal benefit from these programs.

