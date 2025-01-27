Oliver Stone Applauds Trump's Release of JFK Assassination Files

Renowned director Oliver Stone, celebrated for his influential film 'JFK', has publicly praised former US President Donald Trump's decision to declassify secret government files pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. The 1991 film remains a pivotal narrative in exploring JFK's murder.

In a significant move post-inauguration, President Trump signed an executive order mandating the unveiling of records concerning the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy, and the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Oliver Stone commended Trump's initiative, stating, "President Trump deserves praise for his executive order declassifying government files on the assassination of John Kennedy, an event from 61 years ago. Moreover, President Trump warrants further credit for extending this to the still-classified files on Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy," as he revealed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite his commendation, Stone expressed doubt over the documents presenting a complete account of the events. "While no one anticipates a definitive 'smoking gun' document among these files, informed analyses suggest they could enhance our understanding of these cases. Legislators Steve Cohen, David Schweikert, and Tim Burchett have long championed this disclosure," Stone noted.

Stone suggested an oversight board akin to the previous JFK Assassination Records Review Board to ensure full transparency of the unredacted records. He proposed that this board should investigate any discovered trails leading to other documents, further reported The Hollywood Reporter. 'JFK' remains Stone's top-grossing film and clinched eight Academy Award nominations, winning Best Cinematography and Best Film Editing.

The executive order, issued on January 24, instructs the Director of National Intelligence and related officials to devise a comprehensive plan within 15 days for the complete release of all JFK assassination files. It additionally requires an immediate review of documents pertaining to Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassinations, with a release plan expected within 45 days.

In his first term, Trump made efforts to foster greater transparency by urging agencies to reveal more on the JFK case. (ANI)

