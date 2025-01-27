Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for New Film
Kangana Ranaut announced she is filming a new movie with co-star R Madhavan. Previously, she played Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'. The duo first collaborated in the successful 'Tanu Weds Manu'. The new film is directed by Vijay and produced by Trident Arts.
Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut revealed she has commenced filming a new movie alongside R Madhavan, her co-star from 'Tanu Weds Manu'.
This announcement follows the release of Ranaut's 'Emergency', a film where she portrayed the former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The movie, which she also directed, wrote, and produced, premiered on January 17.
The latest project, currently unnamed, sees director Vijay at the helm, and it is produced by R Ravindran under the banner of Trident Arts.
