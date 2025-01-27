Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for New Film

Kangana Ranaut announced she is filming a new movie with co-star R Madhavan. Previously, she played Indira Gandhi in 'Emergency'. The duo first collaborated in the successful 'Tanu Weds Manu'. The new film is directed by Vijay and produced by Trident Arts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:09 IST
Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan Reunite for New Film
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned actor Kangana Ranaut revealed she has commenced filming a new movie alongside R Madhavan, her co-star from 'Tanu Weds Manu'.

This announcement follows the release of Ranaut's 'Emergency', a film where she portrayed the former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The movie, which she also directed, wrote, and produced, premiered on January 17.

The latest project, currently unnamed, sees director Vijay at the helm, and it is produced by R Ravindran under the banner of Trident Arts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tackling Global Inequality: The Urgent Need for a Fairer Economic Compact

Pakistan’s Poverty Surge: New Report Highlights Economic Struggles and Recovery Hopes

Ensuring Water Security: How Cities Can Safeguard Their Future

Strengthening Ghana's Healthcare: The Impact of Networks of Practice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025