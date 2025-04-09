Left Menu

Bollywood Iconic Scene Immortalized at Leicester Square

A bronze statue of Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be erected in Leicester Square, London. It celebrates the iconic 1995 film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', marking its first depiction of an Indian movie and joining London's 'Scenes in the Square' trail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:48 IST
Bollywood Iconic Scene Immortalized at Leicester Square
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A bronze statue capturing an iconic scene from the 1995 Bollywood classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' will soon stand at London's Leicester Square, featuring stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The Heart of London Business Alliance confirmed the statue will join the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail, marking the first Indian film to be honored in this way.

The unveiling is expected in spring, ahead of the film's 30th anniversary in 2025, celebrating its enduring global impact and the international appeal of Bollywood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025