Bollywood Iconic Scene Immortalized at Leicester Square

A bronze statue capturing an iconic scene from the 1995 Bollywood classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' will soon stand at London's Leicester Square, featuring stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The Heart of London Business Alliance confirmed the statue will join the 'Scenes in the Square' movie trail, marking the first Indian film to be honored in this way.

The unveiling is expected in spring, ahead of the film's 30th anniversary in 2025, celebrating its enduring global impact and the international appeal of Bollywood.

