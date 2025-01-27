E Santhosh Kumar Wins Federal Bank Literary Award 2024 for 'Thapomayiyude Achan'

Renowned Malayalam writer E Santhosh Kumar has added another feather to his cap by winning the third edition of the Federal Bank Literary Award 2024 for his novel 'Thapomayiyude Achan'.

The award, which includes a cash prize of Rs one lakh and a commemorative memento, was conferred by Josemon P David, Vice President and Regional Head of Kozhikode for Federal Bank. A distinguished panel, including award-winning writer Benyamin, along with authors Fathima E V and Rahul Radhakrishnan, selected the novel for this honor.

Speaking about the novel's themes, which delve into the challenges of contemporary refugee issues, Kumar expressed satisfaction as each accolade reaffirms his creative efforts. This recognition was formally announced during a ceremony at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode.

