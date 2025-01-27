Steven Spielberg's 'ET' Sequel Showdown: Behind the Decision to Leave a Classic Untouched

During a recent event, legendary director Steven Spielberg recounted his battle to prevent a sequel to his iconic 1982 film 'ET the Extra-Terrestrial', describing it as a "hard-fought victory." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg shared the spotlight with 'ET' star Drew Barrymore, revealing that at the time of the original film's release, he lacked the rights to block a sequel.

Spielberg explained the complexities he faced in the industry's rights landscape before the release of 'ET', where he did not possess the so-called 'freeze' privileges—allowing a creator to halt sequels, remakes, or other intellectual property adaptations. The massive success of 'ET' transformed Spielberg's career, eventually granting him the leverage to secure such rights in the future.

Remarking on the decision against a sequel, Spielberg admitted to fleetingly exploring story ideas, such as a potential plot set on 'ET's' home planet. However, he concluded that a follow-up could never capture the original's magic. His sentiments resonate with Barrymore, who echoed Spielberg's choice, acknowledging the artistic integrity in allowing the beloved classic to remain untouched.

