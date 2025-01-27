Left Menu

Steven Spielberg's 'ET' Sequel Showdown: Behind the Decision to Leave a Classic Untouched

Director Steven Spielberg resisted creating a sequel to his iconic 1982 film 'ET the Extra-Terrestrial'. Despite lacking initial rights, his conviction ultimately protected the story's legacy. Reflecting on collaboration with Drew Barrymore, Spielberg highlighted 'ET's' impact on his life and career, underscoring its irreplaceable legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:08 IST
Steven Spielberg's 'ET' Sequel Showdown: Behind the Decision to Leave a Classic Untouched
Steven Spielberg, a still from 'ET the Extra-Terrestrial' (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

During a recent event, legendary director Steven Spielberg recounted his battle to prevent a sequel to his iconic 1982 film 'ET the Extra-Terrestrial', describing it as a "hard-fought victory." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spielberg shared the spotlight with 'ET' star Drew Barrymore, revealing that at the time of the original film's release, he lacked the rights to block a sequel.

Spielberg explained the complexities he faced in the industry's rights landscape before the release of 'ET', where he did not possess the so-called 'freeze' privileges—allowing a creator to halt sequels, remakes, or other intellectual property adaptations. The massive success of 'ET' transformed Spielberg's career, eventually granting him the leverage to secure such rights in the future.

Remarking on the decision against a sequel, Spielberg admitted to fleetingly exploring story ideas, such as a potential plot set on 'ET's' home planet. However, he concluded that a follow-up could never capture the original's magic. His sentiments resonate with Barrymore, who echoed Spielberg's choice, acknowledging the artistic integrity in allowing the beloved classic to remain untouched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025