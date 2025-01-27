Yami Gautam on Balancing Motherhood and Career: Trust and Family's Critical Role

Actress Yami Gautam, set to appear alongside Pratik Gandhi in the upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam,' has opened up about the changes in her life since becoming a mother and how her family supports her in balancing personal and professional responsibilities. Yami, who married filmmaker Aditya Dhar in June 2021, welcomed her son Vedavid last year.

In a recent media interaction after the release of the 'Dhoom Dhaam' trailer, Yami emphasized the crucial role her parents play in maintaining harmony between her acting commitments and her duties as a mother. She expressed immense gratitude towards her parents for taking care of her son while she works. 'Our parents are our backbone, allowing us to work with complete dedication,' she stated.

Yami Gautam further explained the challenges and expectations faced by working mothers, highlighting the essential support provided by family. She also shared her underlying fears regarding her son's safety when she is away for work commitments. Despite her concerns, Yami remains committed to her profession, underlining the importance of fulfilling her professional duties while cherishing her role as a mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)