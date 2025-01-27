Prithviraj's Unfulfilled Directorial Dream with Rajinikanth

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a notable figure in Malayalam cinema, revealed he came close to directing Tamil legend Rajinikanth for Lyca Productions. However, the opportunity slipped away as he was unable to finalize a script on time.

Speaking at the teaser launch of 'L2: Empuraan', the sequel to his successful debut, 'Lucifer', Sukumaran detailed his experience. He praised producer A Subaskaran for offering him the project and expressed hope for future collaboration.

Despite the setback, Sukumaran's ties with Subaskaran have grown. Their mutual respect may soon foster new ventures as they embark on creating cinematic journeys with 'L2: Empuraan', releasing in theatres on March 27.

(With inputs from agencies.)