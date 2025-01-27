Left Menu

Historic Paris Town Hall Blaze Raises Alarm

A major fire damaged the 19th-century town hall in Paris' 12th district, destroying its historic bell tower but causing no casualties. Over 150 firefighters worked to control the blaze. An investigation is underway to determine the cause while services are temporarily relocated to the 11th district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:59 IST
Historic Paris Town Hall Blaze Raises Alarm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A significant blaze engulfed the historic town hall of Paris' 12th district early Monday, severely damaging its iconic bell tower. Despite the extensive damage, there were no reported casualties.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez stated that the fire began at around 3:20 a.m. on the roof of the building. Approximately 150 firefighters were deployed to combat the flames until they were finally extinguished in the morning. Nunez highlighted the "risk of collapse" of the upper part of the bell tower, prompting authorities to set up a secure perimeter around the site. An investigation is underway to unravel the cause of the fire.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo commended the extraordinary efforts of the Paris fire department. In her statement, she assured residents that public services are being maintained, with operations temporarily shifted to the 11th district town hall to ensure continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025