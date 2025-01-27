Historic Paris Town Hall Blaze Raises Alarm

A significant blaze engulfed the historic town hall of Paris' 12th district early Monday, severely damaging its iconic bell tower. Despite the extensive damage, there were no reported casualties.

Paris police prefect Laurent Nunez stated that the fire began at around 3:20 a.m. on the roof of the building. Approximately 150 firefighters were deployed to combat the flames until they were finally extinguished in the morning. Nunez highlighted the "risk of collapse" of the upper part of the bell tower, prompting authorities to set up a secure perimeter around the site. An investigation is underway to unravel the cause of the fire.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo commended the extraordinary efforts of the Paris fire department. In her statement, she assured residents that public services are being maintained, with operations temporarily shifted to the 11th district town hall to ensure continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)