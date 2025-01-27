Drew Barrymore Reflects on Life-Changing Role in 'Bad Girls'

In a recent conversation, actress Drew Barrymore fondly reminisced about working on the 1994 film 'Bad Girls', directed by Jonathan Kaplan. 'At 16, working on 'Bad Girls' was a turning point for me. I was quite naive back then,' Barrymore shared, according to People.

Explaining the significance of the role, Barrymore said, 'That film changed my life. I wouldn't be where I am today without it.' 'Bad Girls' follows four women, played by Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson, Andie MacDowell, and Barrymore herself, as they escape their pasts for a hopeful future.

Known as the 'Honky-Tonk Harlots', the group's quest for a new beginning is complicated by detectives on their trail. Barrymore emphasized, 'It taught me dedication and involvement in a project.' She further noted how educational the film set was, comparing it to a unique kind of schooling experience.

Barrymore added, 'My life took a dramatic turn after that film.' This isn't her first reunion with former 'Bad Girls' co-stars, as she hosted MacDowell and Masterson on her talk show last year.

