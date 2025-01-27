Left Menu

Drew Barrymore Reflects on Life-Changing Role in 'Bad Girls'

Drew Barrymore discusses her transformative experience filming 'Bad Girls' at 16, highlighting its impact on her life and career. The film, directed by Jonathan Kaplan, follows four women fighting for a better life. Barrymore emphasizes how the project educated her about the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:35 IST
Drew Barrymore Reflects on Life-Changing Role in 'Bad Girls'
Drew Barrymore (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent conversation, actress Drew Barrymore fondly reminisced about working on the 1994 film 'Bad Girls', directed by Jonathan Kaplan. 'At 16, working on 'Bad Girls' was a turning point for me. I was quite naive back then,' Barrymore shared, according to People.

Explaining the significance of the role, Barrymore said, 'That film changed my life. I wouldn't be where I am today without it.' 'Bad Girls' follows four women, played by Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson, Andie MacDowell, and Barrymore herself, as they escape their pasts for a hopeful future.

Known as the 'Honky-Tonk Harlots', the group's quest for a new beginning is complicated by detectives on their trail. Barrymore emphasized, 'It taught me dedication and involvement in a project.' She further noted how educational the film set was, comparing it to a unique kind of schooling experience.

Barrymore added, 'My life took a dramatic turn after that film.' This isn't her first reunion with former 'Bad Girls' co-stars, as she hosted MacDowell and Masterson on her talk show last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025