Drew Barrymore Reflects on Life-Changing Role in 'Bad Girls'
Drew Barrymore discusses her transformative experience filming 'Bad Girls' at 16, highlighting its impact on her life and career. The film, directed by Jonathan Kaplan, follows four women fighting for a better life. Barrymore emphasizes how the project educated her about the film industry.
In a recent conversation, actress Drew Barrymore fondly reminisced about working on the 1994 film 'Bad Girls', directed by Jonathan Kaplan. 'At 16, working on 'Bad Girls' was a turning point for me. I was quite naive back then,' Barrymore shared, according to People.
Explaining the significance of the role, Barrymore said, 'That film changed my life. I wouldn't be where I am today without it.' 'Bad Girls' follows four women, played by Madeleine Stowe, Mary Stuart Masterson, Andie MacDowell, and Barrymore herself, as they escape their pasts for a hopeful future.
Known as the 'Honky-Tonk Harlots', the group's quest for a new beginning is complicated by detectives on their trail. Barrymore emphasized, 'It taught me dedication and involvement in a project.' She further noted how educational the film set was, comparing it to a unique kind of schooling experience.
Barrymore added, 'My life took a dramatic turn after that film.' This isn't her first reunion with former 'Bad Girls' co-stars, as she hosted MacDowell and Masterson on her talk show last year.
