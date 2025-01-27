Remembering Auschwitz: The Last Witnesses Speak
The 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation is marked as a significant event, likely the last attended by survivors. Survivors like Tova Friedman share concerns over rising hatred and antisemitism. Commemorations focus on the memories of victims and political representatives from various countries reflect on past atrocities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Oswiecim | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:51 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops was commemorated with a solemn ceremony at the historic site, marking the likely last major observance attended by survivors.
Notable attendees included 86-year-old survivor Tova Friedman, who traveled from New Jersey to emphasize the importance of countering rising antisemitism and hate.
World leaders and royalty gathered to honor the victims, with a particular focus on survivors. German leaders attended in a show of responsibility, while Russia's absence marked geopolitical tensions post-Ukrainian invasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Auschwitz
- Holocaust
- liberation
- survivors
- antisemitism
- commemoration
- anniversary
- history
- Nazi
- Germany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ayodhya Reverberates: Grand Celebrations for Ram Temple Anniversary
King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary in Poland
King Charles III to Commemorate 80th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation in Poland
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis; Marks Anniversary of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Hrithik Roshan's Journey: Revisiting His Debut Prep Notes on 25th Anniversary of 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai'