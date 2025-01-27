Remembering Auschwitz: The Last Witnesses Speak

The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops was commemorated with a solemn ceremony at the historic site, marking the likely last major observance attended by survivors.

Notable attendees included 86-year-old survivor Tova Friedman, who traveled from New Jersey to emphasize the importance of countering rising antisemitism and hate.

World leaders and royalty gathered to honor the victims, with a particular focus on survivors. German leaders attended in a show of responsibility, while Russia's absence marked geopolitical tensions post-Ukrainian invasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)