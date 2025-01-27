Left Menu

Remembering Auschwitz: The Last Witnesses Speak

The 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation is marked as a significant event, likely the last attended by survivors. Survivors like Tova Friedman share concerns over rising hatred and antisemitism. Commemorations focus on the memories of victims and political representatives from various countries reflect on past atrocities.

The 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops was commemorated with a solemn ceremony at the historic site, marking the likely last major observance attended by survivors.

Notable attendees included 86-year-old survivor Tova Friedman, who traveled from New Jersey to emphasize the importance of countering rising antisemitism and hate.

World leaders and royalty gathered to honor the victims, with a particular focus on survivors. German leaders attended in a show of responsibility, while Russia's absence marked geopolitical tensions post-Ukrainian invasion.

