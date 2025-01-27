Left Menu

Dior's Enchanting Runway: A Journey Into Artistic Elegance

Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri launched the Paris Haute Couture shows with a collection inspired by the house's iconic silhouettes from the 1950s. Hooped petticoats and corsets in airy fabrics, alongside punk-influenced hairstyles, graced the runway in a unique setting at the Rodin Museum gardens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:08 IST
Dior's Enchanting Runway: A Journey Into Artistic Elegance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Dior, opened the Paris Haute Couture fashion shows with an enchanting mix of designs featuring hooped petticoats and sheer corsets. The lineup showcased a blend of ruffled, lacy creations complemented by voluminous skirts adorned with intricate details like tufts, sequins, and flowing ribbons.

Inspired by Dior's La Cigale and Trapeze silhouettes from the 1950s, Chiuri combined tightly cinched waists with looser forms like fitted jackets over puffy skirts. Models graced the runway in low heels, sporting sleek mohawk-styled hair accented with feather-tipped spikes, adding a touch of punk to the sophisticated ensembles.

The showcase took place in a specially erected structure within the gardens of the Rodin Museum, enhanced by Rithika Merchant's colorful artwork. Her imaginative creatures and tropical motifs added an otherworldly element to the show, part of a wider event featuring top fashion houses like Chanel, Valentino, and Jean Paul Gaultier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025