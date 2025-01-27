Left Menu

Legendary TV Actress Jan Shepard Dies at 96

Jan Shepard, famed for her roles in classic TV Westerns and films, has died at age 96. Shepard passed due to pneumonia-induced respiratory failure. She is remembered for iconic appearances in shows like 'Rawhide,' and films such as 'King Creole,' alongside Elvis Presley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:47 IST
Legendary TV Actress Jan Shepard Dies at 96
Veteran actor Jan Shepard (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned actress Jan Shepard, celebrated for her contributions to classic television Westerns and beloved films, has passed away at the age of 96. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died on January 17 at Providence St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, succumbing to pneumonia brought on by respiratory failure. Her son, Brandon Boyle, a Hollywood prop master, confirmed the sad news.

"She was a good one and will be dearly missed," Boyle remarked. Jan Shepard garnered fame for her guest-starring roles in iconic TV Westerns like 'Rawhide,' 'The Virginian,' and 'Gunsmoke,' among others. Notably, she played Mimi, sister to Elvis Presley's character Danny Fisher, in King Creole (1958), and portrayed the wife of James Shigeta's Danny Kohana in 'Paradise, Hawaiian Style' (1966).

Shepard's big-screen credentials also include the cult classic B-movie 'Attack of the Giant Leeches' (1959), further cementing her versatility as an actress. Her career was marked by a debut in 1954 on the syndicated anthology series 'Death Valley Days,' followed by numerous appearances on shows such as 'The Adventures of Kit Carson,' 'The Lone Ranger,' 'Gunsmoke,' and 'The Virginian.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025