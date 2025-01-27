Legendary TV Actress Jan Shepard Dies at 96

Renowned actress Jan Shepard, celebrated for her contributions to classic television Westerns and beloved films, has passed away at the age of 96. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died on January 17 at Providence St Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, succumbing to pneumonia brought on by respiratory failure. Her son, Brandon Boyle, a Hollywood prop master, confirmed the sad news.

"She was a good one and will be dearly missed," Boyle remarked. Jan Shepard garnered fame for her guest-starring roles in iconic TV Westerns like 'Rawhide,' 'The Virginian,' and 'Gunsmoke,' among others. Notably, she played Mimi, sister to Elvis Presley's character Danny Fisher, in King Creole (1958), and portrayed the wife of James Shigeta's Danny Kohana in 'Paradise, Hawaiian Style' (1966).

Shepard's big-screen credentials also include the cult classic B-movie 'Attack of the Giant Leeches' (1959), further cementing her versatility as an actress. Her career was marked by a debut in 1954 on the syndicated anthology series 'Death Valley Days,' followed by numerous appearances on shows such as 'The Adventures of Kit Carson,' 'The Lone Ranger,' 'Gunsmoke,' and 'The Virginian.'

