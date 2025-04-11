Global News Highlights: Protests, Prisoner Swaps, and More

In a tumultuous week of global news, protests at Stanford University have led to felony charges for pro-Palestinian demonstrators accused of vandalism and conspiracy. Eleven individuals face serious charges following a protest that saw them enter the university president's office with forceful tactics, including breaking a window.

In judicial matters, a U.S. judge has blocked the Trump administration from revoking the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousands of migrants. The decision highlights legal challenges against policies perceived as disrupting previous administration's agreements and affecting communities from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

International relations witnessed a notable prisoner swap between the US and Russia involving a ballerina and an alleged tech smuggler. Meanwhile, economic concerns loom as the U.S.-China trade war rekindles fears of recession, impacting global markets. Other headlines include a tragic helicopter crash in New York City, significant casualties from a nightclub collapse in the Dominican Republic, and upcoming US-Iran nuclear discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)