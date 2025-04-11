Indigenous Uprising: Brazil's Battle for Land Rights

Thousands of Indigenous people from across Brazil have convened in the nation's capital this week, rallying to protect their land rights against a 2023 law that jeopardizes their claims. Backed by the influential farm lobby, the disputed legislation has sparked protests, with tribes asserting it infringes on their rights enshrined in Brazil's 1988 constitution.

The contentious matter is now before Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes, who a year ago established a conciliation chamber to mediate between Indigenous representatives and the farm sector. However, APIB, an Indigenous advocacy group challenging the law, has withdrawn from the chamber, deeming it a disrespect to constitutional rights. Despite urging Justice Mendes to disband the chamber, legislative leaders support its continuation.

Amid escalating tensions, security forces used tear gas against Indigenous protesters near Brazil's Congress on Thursday. Demonstrators deny accusations of attempted break-ins, emphasizing peaceful protest actions. The conflict has intensified especially in Mato Grosso do Sul, where land disputes have resulted in violence and deaths among Indigenous groups seeking to reclaim territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)