Massive Influx of Devotees in Ayodhya Amid Republic Day Celebrations

On Republic Day, Ayodhya experienced a massive influx of over 25 lakh devotees visiting the Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi temples. With the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, authorities had anticipated the large crowds. Police, including women officers, and plainclothes personnel, ensured security during the event.

Massive crowds swarmed Ayodhya on Republic Day, with over 25 lakh devotees flocking to the city to visit the Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi temples, as revealed in an official statement. The state government had anticipated such an influx due to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Key access routes like the Janmabhoomi Path, leading to Ram Mandir, and the Bhakti Path and Dharam Path, leading to Hanumangarhi, are witnessing a deluge of visitors. According to Municipal Commissioner Santosh Sharma, all necessary arrangements were in place to accommodate the swelling number of pilgrims.

In response to the unprecedented crowds, additional police forces, including women officers, were stationed at strategic locations. Plainclothes officers were also deployed, monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and security for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

