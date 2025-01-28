Fernanda Torres: Brazil's Cinematic Triumph Amid Historical Turmoil

Brazilian actor Fernanda Torres has received her first Academy Awards nomination for her role in the film "I'm Still Here." The movie captures the life of Eunice Paiva, who fought to uncover the truth about her husband's disappearance during Brazil's military regime in the 1970s. Torres, however, emphasizes the significance of the film's message over individual recognition.

The film has been nominated for Best International Feature and Best Picture, marking a significant milestone for Brazilian cinema. Torres remarked on the film's civic duty to educate audiences about living under authoritarian rule. Her performance has also sparked conversations about Brazil's history and the universal pain of family separation.

Despite her nomination, Torres has expressed that she is not seeking an international career. Instead, she remains focused on sharing Brazilian stories with the world. This film follows in the footsteps of her mother's work in "Central Station," underscoring the lasting impact of Brazilian storytelling on the global stage.

