Homecoming of the 'King': Virat Kohli's Electrifying Return to the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground

At precisely 9am, Virat Kohli's jet black Porsche rolled through the 'Virender Sehwag Gate' at Feroz Shah Kotla ground, marking a long-awaited homecoming for Delhi's cricket icon. After 12 years, Kohli rejoined his first-class team for a training session, captivating both his teammates and coaches.

Aside from pacer Navdeep Saini, the players previously only saw Kohli on TV, admiring him as the 'King' of Indian cricket. Kohli's presence transformed the atmosphere, overshadowing the usual domestic cricket coverage as even JioCinema made new streaming arrangements.

The training was marked by camaraderie as Kohli, known as 'Cheeku', engaged with teammates and participated in a warm-up game of football. Kohli shared advice and practiced intensely, demonstrating his enduring dedication to the sport ahead of the Champions Trophy.

