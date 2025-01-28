Homecoming of the 'King': Virat Kohli's Electrifying Return to the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground
Virat Kohli returned to Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground after 12 years, joining his first-class team for training. The visit was a significant event for the players and coaches who were eager to interact with him. Kohli's presence drew a large crowd, highlighting his enduring influence in cricket.
At precisely 9am, Virat Kohli's jet black Porsche rolled through the 'Virender Sehwag Gate' at Feroz Shah Kotla ground, marking a long-awaited homecoming for Delhi's cricket icon. After 12 years, Kohli rejoined his first-class team for a training session, captivating both his teammates and coaches.
Aside from pacer Navdeep Saini, the players previously only saw Kohli on TV, admiring him as the 'King' of Indian cricket. Kohli's presence transformed the atmosphere, overshadowing the usual domestic cricket coverage as even JioCinema made new streaming arrangements.
The training was marked by camaraderie as Kohli, known as 'Cheeku', engaged with teammates and participated in a warm-up game of football. Kohli shared advice and practiced intensely, demonstrating his enduring dedication to the sport ahead of the Champions Trophy.
