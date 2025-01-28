Elephants Receive New Sanctuary Home After Tragic Incidents

In a move prompted by public safety concerns, ISKCON Mayapur has transferred their two captive elephants, Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya, to a private sanctuary in Gujarat's Vantara region. This follows unfortunate incidents where one of the elephants caused fatalities and injuries to mahouts.

The decision was sanctioned by a Supreme Court high-powered committee and stems from compassion as expressed by spokesperson Sadananda Vrajeswar Das. The temple had used the elephants for over a decade in rituals and festivals.

PETA India praised the action, encouraging other institutions to follow suit. They emphasize the potential of mechanical elephants as alternatives to live ones for ritualistic purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)