Left Menu

Elephants Receive New Sanctuary Home After Tragic Incidents

ISKCON Mayapur authorities have relocated two captive elephants, Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya, to a sanctuary in Gujarat following incidents threatening public safety. The move was made with the backing of a Supreme Court committee, amid calls from PETA India to better care for the animals through rehabilitation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:34 IST
Elephants Receive New Sanctuary Home After Tragic Incidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move prompted by public safety concerns, ISKCON Mayapur has transferred their two captive elephants, Bishnupriya and Lakshmipriya, to a private sanctuary in Gujarat's Vantara region. This follows unfortunate incidents where one of the elephants caused fatalities and injuries to mahouts.

The decision was sanctioned by a Supreme Court high-powered committee and stems from compassion as expressed by spokesperson Sadananda Vrajeswar Das. The temple had used the elephants for over a decade in rituals and festivals.

PETA India praised the action, encouraging other institutions to follow suit. They emphasize the potential of mechanical elephants as alternatives to live ones for ritualistic purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025