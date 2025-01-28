Balancing Development and Heritage: Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project Stirs Conversations
A committee deliberated on a proposed ropeway project to Vaishno Devi, engaging stakeholders to resolve concerns between development and cultural heritage. Discussions emphasized enhancing infrastructure while respecting local communities' needs, ensuring sustainable growth and preserving the religious and cultural identity of the region.
A high-level committee addressing concerns over the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project held its fourth stakeholder meeting. The committee assured participants that further discussions would precede a final decision.
Attendees included representatives from various associations and local panchayats surrounding Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The committee was formed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Shrine Board's chairman, to engage with stakeholders and ensure their concerns are part of the decision-making process.
Participants showed support for development projects while stressing the importance of considering local needs. The committee remains open to further consultations to ensure sustainability and cultural preservation in the region's development.
