Left Menu

Balancing Development and Heritage: Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project Stirs Conversations

A committee deliberated on a proposed ropeway project to Vaishno Devi, engaging stakeholders to resolve concerns between development and cultural heritage. Discussions emphasized enhancing infrastructure while respecting local communities' needs, ensuring sustainable growth and preserving the religious and cultural identity of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:00 IST
Balancing Development and Heritage: Vaishno Devi Ropeway Project Stirs Conversations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level committee addressing concerns over the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project held its fourth stakeholder meeting. The committee assured participants that further discussions would precede a final decision.

Attendees included representatives from various associations and local panchayats surrounding Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. The committee was formed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the Shrine Board's chairman, to engage with stakeholders and ensure their concerns are part of the decision-making process.

Participants showed support for development projects while stressing the importance of considering local needs. The committee remains open to further consultations to ensure sustainability and cultural preservation in the region's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025