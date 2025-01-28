Left Menu

Jonas Brothers Reunite with Disney for 2025 Holiday Movie Magic

The Jonas Brothers are teaming up with Disney to create a holiday comedy set to release in 2025. With Oscar-winning director Jessica Yu at the helm, the film follows Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas' journey from London to New York, overcoming obstacles to spend Christmas with family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:46 IST
Jonas brothers (Image source:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Jonas Brothers, consisting of siblings Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, are set to captivate audiences this upcoming holiday season as they reunite with Disney for a comedic film. Slated for a 2025 release, this exciting news was initially reported by Variety.

The film, currently titled 'Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie,' follows the trio as they face mounting challenges while traveling from London to New York, with the goal of spending Christmas with their families. Renowned director Jessica Yu, known for her work on 'Quiz Lady' and 'This Is Us,' will direct the film.

Produced by 20th Television, a Disney Television Studios subsidiary, 'Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie' features writer-producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Additionally, Grammy-nominated Justin Tranter will produce original songs. The brothers' history with Disney includes their breakout days on the Disney Channel, offering familiarity and nostalgia for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

