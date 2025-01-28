Connor Swindells Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Entertainment System Is Down'

Connor Swindells, best known for his breakout role in 'Sex Education', has landed a part in the highly anticipated film 'The Entertainment System Is Down', The Hollywood Reporter reveals. He will be joining an A-list ensemble cast including Keanu Reeves, Nicholas Braun, and Samantha Morton, among others. Under the direction of esteemed filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, Swindells is set to portray a significant character in this unique cinematic venture.

The film unfolds aboard a long-haul flight from England to Australia, where the breakdown of the entertainment system forces passengers to grapple with mounting boredom and rising tensions. According to Variety, the narrative delves into both personal and political conflicts that surface amid the enforced in-flight interaction. Production for this intriguing feature kicked off in Budapest and will span over 70 long days this year, utilizing a decommissioned Boeing 747 bought solely for this project.

'The Entertainment System Is Down' serves as director Ostlund's second foray into English-language filmmaking following the success of 'Triangle of Sadness', which became a global sensation and garnered three Oscar nominations. The feature also clinched the coveted Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, marking a second win for Ostlund after his previous triumph with 'The Square' in 2017. Swindells, who drew media attention with his recent marriage to 'Peaky Blinders' actress Amber Anderson, continues to rise in prominence with this latest career move.

(With inputs from agencies.)