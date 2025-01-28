Shahid Kapoor Embraces Transformation Again in Upcoming Film 'Deva'

In anticipation of his upcoming film 'Deva', Shahid Kapoor is once again pushing boundaries as he dons the avatar of a fearless cop with a distinctly 'massy' look.

Over his career, Kapoor has become renowned for his daring hair transformations, going from bald for 'Haider' to various trendy hairstyles in pursuit of character authenticity. Speaking to ANI, Kapoor discussed these transformations, emphasizing the importance of shedding physical features tied to his identity to evolve as an actor.

Kapoor shared, "Hair has been a big part of my personality, but as an actor, sacrifice is key. I've learned true confidence isn't linked to physical attributes." His role in 'Deva' marks a significant step back into the limelight after a brief hiatus. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film releases on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)