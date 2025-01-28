Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor Embraces Transformation Again in Upcoming Film 'Deva'

Shahid Kapoor returns to the big screen with 'Deva', adopting a new look as a fearless cop. Known for his drastic hair makeovers in films, Kapoor discusses embracing transformation to grow as an actor, highlighting his journey of letting go of physical crutches to enhance his craft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:53 IST
Shahid Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In anticipation of his upcoming film 'Deva', Shahid Kapoor is once again pushing boundaries as he dons the avatar of a fearless cop with a distinctly 'massy' look.

Over his career, Kapoor has become renowned for his daring hair transformations, going from bald for 'Haider' to various trendy hairstyles in pursuit of character authenticity. Speaking to ANI, Kapoor discussed these transformations, emphasizing the importance of shedding physical features tied to his identity to evolve as an actor.

Kapoor shared, "Hair has been a big part of my personality, but as an actor, sacrifice is key. I've learned true confidence isn't linked to physical attributes." His role in 'Deva' marks a significant step back into the limelight after a brief hiatus. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and co-starring Pooja Hegde, the film releases on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

