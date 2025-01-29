Crisis Management at Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Steps In After Stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of a stampede-like incident at the Maha Kumbh, urging for immediate intervention. The incident occurred early Wednesday, creating chaos amid the confluence of millions of pilgrims.

Modi, maintaining close surveillance on the situation, is actively liaising with the state government to ensure effective relief and normalcy is restored promptly. Reports confirm the prime minister has conversed with the chief minister thrice to date, providing necessary guidance.

In response to the critical situation, traditional 'Amrit Snan' rituals for Mauni Amavasya were suspended by the akharas, although numerous devotees still thronged the holy sites for a dip at Sangam. Casualties are feared, yet devotion remains undeterred among the pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)