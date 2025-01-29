Crisis Management at Maha Kumbh: PM Modi Steps In After Stampede
Prime Minister Narendra Modi contacted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after a stampede-like situation arose at Maha Kumbh. Modi is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating relief measures. The incident led to the cancellation of certain rituals, though many pilgrims continue their activities.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi swiftly reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the wake of a stampede-like incident at the Maha Kumbh, urging for immediate intervention. The incident occurred early Wednesday, creating chaos amid the confluence of millions of pilgrims.
Modi, maintaining close surveillance on the situation, is actively liaising with the state government to ensure effective relief and normalcy is restored promptly. Reports confirm the prime minister has conversed with the chief minister thrice to date, providing necessary guidance.
In response to the critical situation, traditional 'Amrit Snan' rituals for Mauni Amavasya were suspended by the akharas, although numerous devotees still thronged the holy sites for a dip at Sangam. Casualties are feared, yet devotion remains undeterred among the pilgrims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sacred Dive: Celebrating 'Amrit Snan' at Maha Kumbh Mela
Amrit Snan: A Divine Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela
Spiritual Heartbeat of India: The Maha Kumbh Mela
IIFL Foundation Launches First-Ever Boat Ambulances for Maha Kumbh Mela
Naga Sadhus Mark First Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 with Sacred Dip at Triveni Sangam