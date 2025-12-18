Left Menu

Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Lives of Pilgrims

Three women died and six others were injured when an SUV carrying them fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. The victims were pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh. The accident led to a swift response by the State Disaster Response Force and local police for a rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:05 IST
Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Lives of Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, three women lost their lives and six others sustained injuries after an SUV plunged into a gorge. The SUV was carrying pilgrims traveling from Bareilly to the Kainchidham Ashram, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

The accident happened near Bhowali on the Bhowali-Almora National Highway. Authorities received notification of the incident around 9:45 am, prompting emergency services and the SDRF to launch a prompt rescue mission with the assistance of local residents.

The deceased were identified as Ganga Devi, Brijesh Kumari, and Nainasti Gangwar, all hailing from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Injuries were reported for Brijesh Kumari's husband, their son, and several other passengers. Efforts are ongoing to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025