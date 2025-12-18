Tragic Gorge Plunge Claims Lives of Pilgrims
Three women died and six others were injured when an SUV carrying them fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital district. The victims were pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh. The accident led to a swift response by the State Disaster Response Force and local police for a rescue operation.
In a tragic accident in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, three women lost their lives and six others sustained injuries after an SUV plunged into a gorge. The SUV was carrying pilgrims traveling from Bareilly to the Kainchidham Ashram, according to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).
The accident happened near Bhowali on the Bhowali-Almora National Highway. Authorities received notification of the incident around 9:45 am, prompting emergency services and the SDRF to launch a prompt rescue mission with the assistance of local residents.
The deceased were identified as Ganga Devi, Brijesh Kumari, and Nainasti Gangwar, all hailing from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Injuries were reported for Brijesh Kumari's husband, their son, and several other passengers. Efforts are ongoing to investigate the circumstances leading to the accident.
