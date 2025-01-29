Pocket Potters: New Illustrated Guides Bring Fresh Magic to Harry Potter World

Bloomsbury Children's Books has announced a new project sure to captivate fans of JK Rowling's esteemed Harry Potter series. The upcoming series, 'Pocket Potters: Little Guides to the Harry Potter Stories', will feature a range of illustrated companion books, offering fans a fresh and engaging way to explore the wizarding realm.

Slated for an August 2025 release, the initial three titles will highlight cherished characters Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, with further books anticipated in 2026 and beyond. A treasure trove of magical content, these guides are tailored for readers aged 7 to 10, yet they also promise to appeal to older enthusiasts.

Each edition delves into its respective character with a humorous twist, memorable scenes, and fascinating tidbits from the Harry Potter universe. Expect content covering magical spells, wizarding games, mythical creatures, and quirky Hogwarts happenings. The series seeks to encapsulate the essence of the original stories through an accessible format, lively illustrations, and dynamic layouts.

Mandy Archer, the head of Harry Potter Publishing, stated, "Our audience research highlighted a surge of younger fans eager to delve deeper into the magical world, inspiring us to create the Pocket Potters series—playful and affordable guides for fans to discover, share, and treasure." An array of international artists will illustrate the books, injecting their unique flair into the beloved series.

Notably, Natalie Smillie will breathe life into Harry Potter's adventures through vivid art, while Olia Muza will capture the whimsical Weasley family dynamic alongside Ron. Laura Proietti will portray Hermione Granger's wit and bravery, with further character books, including one on Professor Albus Dumbledore, to follow in 2026.

To promote the launch, Bloomsbury has devised a comprehensive global marketing initiative incorporating advertising, social media campaigns, and Harry Potter Book Day festivities in October. With translations in 25 languages, 'Pocket Potters' aims to unite fans globally. In collaboration with JK Rowling's representatives, The Blair Partnership, Bloomsbury has secured worldwide rights (excluding the USA) to ensure the series' reach is as expansive as its magical tales.

(With inputs from agencies.)