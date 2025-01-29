Chris Martin's Telangana Quip Captures Hearts at Coldplay's Ahmedabad Finale

During Coldplay's recent concert series in India, frontman Chris Martin had a memorable moment that resonated with both fans and celebrities. At the final performance in Ahmedabad, Martin light-heartedly claimed to be from Telangana, capturing the attention of Indian fans and actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Amidst wrapping up the band's remarkable performances, Martin addressed the audience jokingly, stating, 'Everyone knows that I am from Telangana.' This comment followed his gratitude towards his bandmates for 29 years of companionship and humorously proclaimed Coldplay as an "Indian band," with each member humorously representing different parts of the country.

Chris Martin elaborated further on the fictitious origins of his bandmates, quipping that bassist Guy Berryman originated from Tamil Nadu and drummer Will Champion was "100 per cent Gujarati" from Ahmedabad. This playful declaration enhanced the concert's memorable nature as Martin reiterated, 'Everyone knows that I am from Telangana.'

The joke caught the attention of actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shared the moment on Instagram, welcoming Martin with a heart emoji and suggesting a Coldplay mashup with the famous song 'Podusthunna Poddumeeda.' This song, from the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana, is iconic to the Telangana movement.

On a professional note, Vijay Deverakonda was last featured in 'The Family Star' and briefly appeared in the film Kalki 2898 AD. (ANI)

