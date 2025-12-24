Left Menu

Celebrating Vajpayee: A Legacy of Poetry, Humor, and Leadership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honored former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, highlighting his legacy defined by deeds and personality rather than position. Singh praised Vajpayee's remarkable poetry, humor, and humane approach to leadership on the eve of his 101st birth anniversary, attended by UP officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:21 IST
Vajpayee
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, lauding him as a leader remembered not just for his positions but for his profound deeds and warm personality.

Speaking at a poetry recital by Kumar Vishwas in celebration of Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary, Singh emphasized that Vajpayee's appeal transcended his political roles. His life was marked by a unique blend of warmth, intimacy, and sincerity, which continued to inspire commemorations beyond traditional solemnity.

Singh also spoke about Vajpayee's early literary talents and shared anecdotes displaying Vajpayee's sharp wit and resolve. The minister commemorated Vajpayee's unwavering spirit, noting his poetic contributions and his enduring influence on Indian politics and society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

