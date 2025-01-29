Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Multiple Lives

A deadly stampede occurred at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as millions of pilgrims gathered for a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, resulting in multiple casualties. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed his condolences to the affected families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, causing multiple casualties as millions of devotees converged at the Sangam area on Mauni Amavasya for their sacred ritual.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families who lost loved ones in the tragic event.

In his remarks, Vice President Dhankhar also prayed for a swift recovery for those injured during the chaotic and unfortunate occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

