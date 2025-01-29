Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic stampede unfolded at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, causing multiple casualties as millions of devotees converged at the Sangam area on Mauni Amavasya for their sacred ritual.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conveyed his deep sorrow over the incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the grieving families who lost loved ones in the tragic event.

In his remarks, Vice President Dhankhar also prayed for a swift recovery for those injured during the chaotic and unfortunate occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)