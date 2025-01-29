Pune International Centre: A New Beacon of Intellectual Excellence

Left Menu

The Pune International Centre (PIC), a renowned think tank, has inaugurated its new campus in Pashan, Pune. Equipped with modern facilities, it aims to host global events and drive discussions on national policies. Prominent figures like the Dalai Lama endorse its mission to foster wisdom and innovation.

29-01-2025
Pune's prestigious think tank, the Pune International Centre (PIC), has launched a state-of-the-art campus in Pashan. This new hub promises to facilitate world-class events and invigorate discussions on national policy issues.

The inauguration, marked by a message from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, underlined Pune's 'vibrant intellectual environment.' The Dalai Lama's endorsement emphasized PIC's role in stimulating both regional and national policy dialogues.

Founded in 2011, the centre boasts an influential roster of 514 members and is noted for its independence. It continues to challenge policy monopolies and inspire transformative ideas through conferences and research, bolstered by published works that guide government decisions.

