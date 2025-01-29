Karan Johar Introduces Saif Ali Khan's Son to Bollywood

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is set to make his foray into Bollywood, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed on Wednesday. The young actor's debut will be supported by Johar's own production house, Dharma Productions, known for launching several successful stars.

Johar expressed his enthusiasm in a heartfelt Instagram post, praising the cinematic legacy and passion of the Khan family, whom he has known for over 40 years. He urged fans to stay tuned for Ibrahim's introduction to the big screen, sharing a promise of bright new talent on the horizon.

While details about Ibrahim’s debut project remain under wraps, Johar reminisced about his long-lasting rapport with the Khan family, highlighting memorable collaborations. He fondly recalled early interactions with Ibrahim's mother, Amrita, and emphasized the enduring friendship shared with Saif. Ibrahim previously worked as an assistant on Johar's 2023 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

(With inputs from agencies.)