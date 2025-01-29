Left Menu

Karan Johar Introduces Saif Ali Khan's Son to Bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, through a film produced by Dharma Productions. While expressing excitement on Instagram, Johar cherished his decades-long bond with the family but withheld details about the upcoming project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:00 IST
Karan Johar Introduces Saif Ali Khan's Son to Bollywood
Karan Johar (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of acclaimed actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is set to make his foray into Bollywood, filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed on Wednesday. The young actor's debut will be supported by Johar's own production house, Dharma Productions, known for launching several successful stars.

Johar expressed his enthusiasm in a heartfelt Instagram post, praising the cinematic legacy and passion of the Khan family, whom he has known for over 40 years. He urged fans to stay tuned for Ibrahim's introduction to the big screen, sharing a promise of bright new talent on the horizon.

While details about Ibrahim’s debut project remain under wraps, Johar reminisced about his long-lasting rapport with the Khan family, highlighting memorable collaborations. He fondly recalled early interactions with Ibrahim's mother, Amrita, and emphasized the enduring friendship shared with Saif. Ibrahim previously worked as an assistant on Johar's 2023 film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025