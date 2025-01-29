Rediscovering Boyzone and Brazil's Past: A Double Take on Memory and Storytelling

In the entertainment world, nostalgia takes center stage as Boyzone, the iconic Irish boy band from the 90s, returns in a revealing documentary series. Spanning three parts, "Boyzone: No Matter What" chronicles the band's journey from their original auditions in Dublin back in 1993 to their peaks and troughs over the last thirty years.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, the film "I'm Still Here" is drawing attention to the country's turbulent past. Set in a nondescript house in Rio de Janeiro, the story explores a family's struggle during the military regime of the 1970s, as a mother fights to unearth truths about her husband's disappearance.

Brazilian actor Fernanda Torres delivers a poignant performance as the lead in "I'm Still Here," earning her first Academy Awards nomination. However, Torres emphasizes that her greater hope is to see the movie claim accolades for its portrayal of the political experiences of Rubens Paiva and his wife, Eunice.

