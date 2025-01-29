Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives

A devastating stampede struck the Maha Kumbh Mela at Sangam on Wednesday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 30 lives and injuring 60 others, according to official reports.

The incident occurred during the early pre-dawn hours as millions of devotees crowded the area to participate in the holy tradition of taking a dip on the sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

During an evening press conference, DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the grim death toll and the number of injuries sustained in the chaotic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)