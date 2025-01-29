Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Claims Lives

A stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in the Sangam area during a holy dip led to at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries. The chaos unfolded as a massive crowd gathered for Mauni Amavasya, a significant day for pilgrims. Officials confirmed the casualties at a press conference.

Updated: 29-01-2025 18:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede struck the Maha Kumbh Mela at Sangam on Wednesday, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 30 lives and injuring 60 others, according to official reports.

The incident occurred during the early pre-dawn hours as millions of devotees crowded the area to participate in the holy tradition of taking a dip on the sacred occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

During an evening press conference, DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed the grim death toll and the number of injuries sustained in the chaotic scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

