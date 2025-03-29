Left Menu

Delhi's Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana: An Epic Journey for Elderly Pilgrims

Since July 2019, over 86,000 elderly citizens have embarked on Delhi's Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, a scheme offering free pilgrimages to religious sites such as Rameshwaram, Dwarkadhish, and more. The program has operated 92 trains and provides comprehensive facilities during travels.

Over 86,000 elderly citizens have embarked on spiritual journeys under Delhi's Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana since its inception in July 2019, with Rameshwaram emerging as the most visited site.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined in a written reply to MLA Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat that the scheme, offering free pilgrimages to religious destinations like Dwarkadhish, Jagannath Puri, and Tirupati, has run 92 trains for these trips, with 29 heading to Rameshwaram alone.

Implemented in January 2018, the initiative not only prioritizes accessible spiritual fulfillment for seniors but also ensures comprehensive support, including transportation, accommodation, and medical care. Several excursions, such as the July 2019 pilgrimage to Amritsar, recorded high participation rates, demonstrating the scheme's significance to the city's elderly population.

