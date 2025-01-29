Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Stampede Sparks Outcry Over Crowd Control

A stampede during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries as devotees crowded for a holy dip. The UP government's response involved swift medical aid and creating green corridors, though they faced criticism from opposition parties for inadequate arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:14 IST
Amid opposition scrutiny, the Uttar Pradesh government defended their measures following a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela. The incident claimed at least 30 lives and injured 60 as pilgrims flocked for a holy dip.

Government officials reported that quick medical responses and green corridors helped minimize fatalities. Initial response teams, including ambulances and specialist doctors, arrived within minutes.

Despite these efforts, opposition parties criticized the government for prioritizing VIP protocols over crowd safety. The Samajwadi Party and Congress called for more reliable management, suggesting the Army take over event administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

