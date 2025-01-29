Tragic Fall Claims Life of Irish Tourist in Bulgaria
A 29-year-old Irish man died after falling at Bansko ski resort in Bulgaria. The accident occurred while he was photographing the scenery. Despite efforts by medical staff at Razlog hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
An Irish tourist, aged 29, passed away following a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort in Bulgaria.
The man, who was part of a group taking pictures of the scenery, tumbled from a height of approximately 600 meters on Tuesday. A mountain rescue team discovered him and transported him to Razlog hospital.
Despite thorough medical efforts and life-saving interventions, the tourist sadly succumbed to his severe injuries, according to Dr. Valentin Belchev.
