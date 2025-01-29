Left Menu

Tragic Fall Claims Life of Irish Tourist in Bulgaria

A 29-year-old Irish man died after falling at Bansko ski resort in Bulgaria. The accident occurred while he was photographing the scenery. Despite efforts by medical staff at Razlog hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:30 IST
Tragic Fall Claims Life of Irish Tourist in Bulgaria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

An Irish tourist, aged 29, passed away following a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort in Bulgaria.

The man, who was part of a group taking pictures of the scenery, tumbled from a height of approximately 600 meters on Tuesday. A mountain rescue team discovered him and transported him to Razlog hospital.

Despite thorough medical efforts and life-saving interventions, the tourist sadly succumbed to his severe injuries, according to Dr. Valentin Belchev.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025