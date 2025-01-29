Tragic Fall Claims Life of Irish Tourist in Bulgaria

An Irish tourist, aged 29, passed away following a fall at the Bansko mountain ski resort in Bulgaria.

The man, who was part of a group taking pictures of the scenery, tumbled from a height of approximately 600 meters on Tuesday. A mountain rescue team discovered him and transported him to Razlog hospital.

Despite thorough medical efforts and life-saving interventions, the tourist sadly succumbed to his severe injuries, according to Dr. Valentin Belchev.

(With inputs from agencies.)