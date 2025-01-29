New Royal Arrival: Athena Elizabeth Rose

Princess Beatrice of Britain has welcomed a new addition to her family, her second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose, born last week. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The palace announced that Beatrice, 36, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were blessed with their daughter on January 22. Athena weighed in at 4 pounds, 5 ounces at birth. The royal family is thrilled with the news.

Beatrice, who stands ninth in line to the British throne, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. Athena joins siblings, including Wolfie, Mapelli Mozzi's 8-year-old son, and Sienna, the couple's 3-year-old daughter.

