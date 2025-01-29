Left Menu

New Royal Arrival: Athena Elizabeth Rose

Princess Beatrice of Britain welcomed her second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose, last week. The newborn was born on January 22 and weighed 4 pounds, 5 ounces. The royal family expressed their delight over the arrival. Athena is Beatrice's second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice of Britain has welcomed a new addition to her family, her second child, Athena Elizabeth Rose, born last week. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Wednesday.

The palace announced that Beatrice, 36, and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, were blessed with their daughter on January 22. Athena weighed in at 4 pounds, 5 ounces at birth. The royal family is thrilled with the news.

Beatrice, who stands ninth in line to the British throne, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. She married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. Athena joins siblings, including Wolfie, Mapelli Mozzi's 8-year-old son, and Sienna, the couple's 3-year-old daughter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

